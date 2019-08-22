WTA NYJTL Bronx Open Results

Thursday At Cary Leeds Center New York Purse: $226, 750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Alizé Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles Semifinals

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.

