WTA NYJTL Bronx Open Results

August 22, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Thursday
At Cary Leeds Center
New York
Purse: $226, 750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Alizé Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Wang Qiang (1), China def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.

