WTA NYJTL Bronx Open Results

|Thursday
|At Cary Leeds Center
|New York
|Purse: $226, 750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Alizé Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-1.
Wang Qiang (1), China def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.
Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.
