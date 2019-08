WTA NYJTL Bronx Open Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Cary Leeds Center New York Purse: $226, 750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Wang Qiang (1), China, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Doubles Championship

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (3), Spain, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.