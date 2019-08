By The Associated Press

Sunday At Cary Leeds Center New York Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Women First Round

Bernarda Pera, United States def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-0, 6-2

