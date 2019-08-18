WTA NYJTL Bronx Open Results

|Sunday
|At Cary Leeds Center
|New York
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Women
|First Round
Bernarda Pera, United States def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-0, 6-2
Alizé Cornet, France def. Kataryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2
|Doubles
|Women
|First Round
Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-2
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Maria Sanchez, United States, 6-2, 5-7, 1-0(6)
MORE
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.