WTA NYJTL Bronx Open Results

August 18, 2019 9:34 pm
 
Sunday
At Cary Leeds Center
New York
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Women
First Round

Bernarda Pera, United States def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-0, 6-2

Alizé Cornet, France def. Kataryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles
Women
First Round

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-2

Women
First Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Maria Sanchez, United States, 6-2, 5-7, 1-0(6)

