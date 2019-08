WTA NYJTL Bronx Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Cary Leeds Center New York Purse: $226, 750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-3, 6-4.

Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Lin Zhu, China, def. Yulia Putintseva (7), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-2.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (9), Belarus, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Hsieh Su-Wei and Hsieh Yu-Chieh, Taiwan, 6-1, 7-5.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (3), Spain, def. Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders, Australia, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Alicja Rosolska (4), Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

