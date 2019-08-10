WTA Rogers Cup Results

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At Rexall Centre Toronto Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ash Barty (6), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

