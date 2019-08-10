Listen Live Sports

WTA Rogers Cup Results

August 10, 2019 7:59 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Saturday
At Rexall Centre
Toronto
Purse: $2.83 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles
Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ash Barty (6), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

