WTA Rogers Cup Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Saturday
|At Rexall Centre
|Toronto
|Purse: $2.83 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ash Barty (6), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
