WTA Rogers Cup Results

August 11, 2019 5:04 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Sunday
At Rexall Centre
Toronto
Purse: $2.83 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Championship

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Serena Williams (8), United States, 3-1 retired.

Doubles
Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-0.

