WTA Rogers Cup Results

A U.S. Open Series event Sunday At Rexall Centre Toronto Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Championship

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Serena Williams (8), United States, 3-1 retired.

Doubles Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-0.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.