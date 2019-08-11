WTA Rogers Cup Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Sunday
|At Rexall Centre
|Toronto
|Purse: $2.83 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Championship
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Serena Williams (8), United States, 3-1 retired.
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-0.
