WTA Rogers Cup Results

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At Rexall Centre Toronto Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Anastasija Sevastova (10), Latvia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 4-1 retired.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Madison Keys (14), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Second Round

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Ash Barty (1), Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, def. Francesca di Lorenzo, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Jennifer Brady, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-2, 6-3.

Julia Goerges, Germany, and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostepenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-0.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Fernandez, Canada, and Simona Halep, Romania, 1-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (8), Slovenia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Asia Muhammad, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 5-7, 10-4.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (5), Taiwan, def. Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai, China, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-1, 3-6, 12-10.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai, China, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

