WTA Rogers Cup Results

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At Rexall Centre Toronto Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (16), Estonia, 6-3, 7-5.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.

Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles Second Round

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ash Barty (6), Australia, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Quarterfinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

