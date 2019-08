By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Purse: $6,056,280

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Doubles

Final

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

