Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0

August 11, 2019 4:02 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 2 0
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Biggio dh 4 0 0 0
G.Sanch dh 3 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0
Romine c 3 0 1 0 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0
Tuchman lf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0
Grrr Jr ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 0 4 0
New York 000 010 000—1
Toronto 000 000 000—0

E_LeMahieu (7). DP_New York 3, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Urshela (27), Gardner (18). CS_Romine (1), Bichette (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka W,8-6 8 3 0 0 0 4
A.Chapman S,31-36 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Thornton L,4-8 6 3 1 1 1 6
Gaviglio 3 2 0 0 0 2

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Thornton (G.Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:42. A_27,790 (53,506).

