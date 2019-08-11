Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.334
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Sanchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Biggio dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|a-Guerrero Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.
E_LeMahieu (7). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Urshela (27), Gardner (18). RBIs_Gardner (47). CS_Romine (1), Bichette (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Romine). RISP_New York 1 for 5; .
Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Urshela, Fisher, Guerrero Jr..
DP_New York 3 (Romine, Torres), (LeMahieu, Torres, Ford), (Torres, LeMahieu, Ford); Toronto 1 (Smoak, McGuire).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 8-6
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|94
|4.64
|Chapman, S, 31-36
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.56
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, L, 4-8
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|89
|5.34
|Gaviglio
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|4.54
Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 1-0. HBP_Thornton (Sanchez).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:42. A_27,790 (53,506).
