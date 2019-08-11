Listen Live Sports

Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0

August 11, 2019 4:03 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .334
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Sanchez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .323
Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .256
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Totals 30 1 5 1 1 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .367
Biggio dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205
Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .259
a-Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Totals 29 0 4 0 0 5
New York 000 010 000—1 5 1
Toronto 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.

E_LeMahieu (7). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Urshela (27), Gardner (18). RBIs_Gardner (47). CS_Romine (1), Bichette (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Romine). RISP_New York 1 for 5; .

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Urshela, Fisher, Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 3 (Romine, Torres), (LeMahieu, Torres, Ford), (Torres, LeMahieu, Ford); Toronto 1 (Smoak, McGuire).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 8-6 8 3 0 0 0 4 94 4.64
Chapman, S, 31-36 1 1 0 0 0 1 27 2.56
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton, L, 4-8 6 3 1 1 1 6 89 5.34
Gaviglio 3 2 0 0 0 2 47 4.54

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 1-0. HBP_Thornton (Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:42. A_27,790 (53,506).

