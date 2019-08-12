Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 11, Orioles 8

August 12, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss 5 1 1 0 LMahieu 3b 4 2 3 0
Mancini rf 5 1 1 2 Judge rf 3 2 0 0
Sntnder cf 4 0 0 0 Urshela dh 5 2 3 0
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 3 3 6
J.Ptrsn lf 3 2 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 3
Sisco c 3 1 1 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 4 3 3 3 Romine c 4 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 1 1 1
S.Wlkrs ph 1 0 1 0 Valera 2b 3 1 1 0
R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 3
Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 35 11 12 10
Baltimore 003 000 302— 8
New York 310 133 00x—11

E_Sisco (5). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 3B_Alberto (2), Gardner (6). HR_Mancini (29), Alberto (7), Torres 2 (26), Ford (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Blach L,0-1 4 7 7 6 3 4
E.Phillips 1 2 3 3 2 2
Eshelman 3 3 1 1 1 1
New York
C.Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mantiply W,1-0 3 3 3 3 2 2
Lail H,1 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
Cortes Jr. 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Ottavino S,2-7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Blach pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

E.Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:51. A_40,354 (47,309).

