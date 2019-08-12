Yankees 11, Orioles 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Mancini rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .279 Santander cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Peterson lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .246 Sisco c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222 Alberto 2b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .321 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .178 a-Wilkerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .245 Totals 35 8 9 8 3 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .338 Judge rf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .268 Urshela dh 5 2 3 0 0 0 .332 Torres ss 4 3 3 6 1 1 .283 Gardner cf 4 0 1 3 1 1 .258 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .312 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Ford 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .164 Valera 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .219 Totals 35 11 12 10 6 7

Baltimore 003 000 302— 8 9 1 New York 310 133 00x—11 12 0

a-singled for Davis in the 9th.

E_Sisco (5). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 3B_Alberto (2), Gardner (6). HR_Mancini (29), off Mantiply; Alberto (7), off Lail; Ford (4), off Blach; Torres (25), off Phillips; Torres (26), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini 2 (70), Alberto 3 (36), Ruiz 3 (33), Torres 6 (69), Gardner 3 (50), Ford (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); New York 3 (Gardner 2, Romine). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; New York 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Villar, Urshela.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis); New York 1 (Valera, Torres, Ford).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blach, L, 0-1 4 7 7 6 3 4 76 13.94 Phillips 1 2 3 3 2 2 31 8.84 Eshelman 3 3 1 1 1 1 47 6.09 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.69 Mantiply, W, 1-0 3 3 3 3 2 2 52 9.00 Lail, H, 1 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 46 10.12 Cortes Jr. 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 33 4.44 Ottavino, S, 2-7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.71

Blach pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 2-2, Eshelman 2-1, Lail 1-0, Ottavino 3-2. WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:51. A_40,354 (47,309).

