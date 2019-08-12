Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 11, Orioles 8

August 12, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Mancini rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .279
Santander cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Peterson lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .246
Sisco c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222
Alberto 2b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .321
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .178
a-Wilkerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .245
Totals 35 8 9 8 3 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .338
Judge rf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .268
Urshela dh 5 2 3 0 0 0 .332
Torres ss 4 3 3 6 1 1 .283
Gardner cf 4 0 1 3 1 1 .258
Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .312
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Ford 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .164
Valera 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .219
Totals 35 11 12 10 6 7
Baltimore 003 000 302— 8 9 1
New York 310 133 00x—11 12 0

a-singled for Davis in the 9th.

E_Sisco (5). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 3B_Alberto (2), Gardner (6). HR_Mancini (29), off Mantiply; Alberto (7), off Lail; Ford (4), off Blach; Torres (25), off Phillips; Torres (26), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini 2 (70), Alberto 3 (36), Ruiz 3 (33), Torres 6 (69), Gardner 3 (50), Ford (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); New York 3 (Gardner 2, Romine). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; New York 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Villar, Urshela.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis); New York 1 (Valera, Torres, Ford).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blach, L, 0-1 4 7 7 6 3 4 76 13.94
Phillips 1 2 3 3 2 2 31 8.84
Eshelman 3 3 1 1 1 1 47 6.09
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.69
Mantiply, W, 1-0 3 3 3 3 2 2 52 9.00
Lail, H, 1 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 46 10.12
Cortes Jr. 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 33 4.44
Ottavino, S, 2-7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.71

Blach pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 2-2, Eshelman 2-1, Lail 1-0, Ottavino 3-2. WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:51. A_40,354 (47,309).

