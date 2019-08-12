Yankees 11, Orioles 8

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Santander cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Peterson lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Alberto 2b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.321
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|a-Wilkerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.245
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|3
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Urshela dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Torres ss
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|1
|.283
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.258
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.164
|Valera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|10
|6
|7
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|302—
|8
|9
|1
|New York
|310
|133
|00x—11
|12
|0
a-singled for Davis in the 9th.
E_Sisco (5). LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 3B_Alberto (2), Gardner (6). HR_Mancini (29), off Mantiply; Alberto (7), off Lail; Ford (4), off Blach; Torres (25), off Phillips; Torres (26), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini 2 (70), Alberto 3 (36), Ruiz 3 (33), Torres 6 (69), Gardner 3 (50), Ford (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); New York 3 (Gardner 2, Romine). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; New York 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Villar, Urshela.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis); New York 1 (Valera, Torres, Ford).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach, L, 0-1
|4
|7
|7
|6
|3
|4
|76
|13.94
|Phillips
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|31
|8.84
|Eshelman
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|47
|6.09
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.69
|Mantiply, W, 1-0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|52
|9.00
|Lail, H, 1
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|46
|10.12
|Cortes Jr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33
|4.44
|Ottavino, S, 2-7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.71
Blach pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 2-2, Eshelman 2-1, Lail 1-0, Ottavino 3-2. WP_Blach.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:51. A_40,354 (47,309).
