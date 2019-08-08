Listen Live Sports

...

Yankees 12, Blue Jays 6

August 8, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 1b 5 2 3 2 Bchette ss 5 1 2 3
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 5 3 3 4 Grrl Jr lf 5 0 2 1
Grgrius ss 5 1 1 0 Drury pr 0 0 0 0
Maybin lf 5 2 3 1 Grrr Jr 3b 5 0 1 0
Tuchman cf 5 1 2 4 Galvis dh 5 0 2 0
Romine c 5 0 2 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Ford dh 4 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
Valera 2b 3 2 1 0 Fisher cf 4 1 1 1
McGuire c 4 3 4 1
Totals 42 12 15 11 Totals 40 6 12 6
New York 206 002 002—12
Toronto 000 041 010— 6

E_Godley (2), Maybin (1). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 9. 2B_LeMahieu (25), Maybin 2 (13), Valera (1), Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (1). HR_Urshela 2 (16), Tauchman (11), Bichette (4), Fisher (3), McGuire (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German W,15-2 5 8 4 3 1 3
C.Green 1 2 1 1 0 3
Cessa S,1-1 3 2 1 1 1 5
Toronto
Pannone L,2-5 2 1-3 6 7 7 0 1
Godley 3 5 3 3 0 3
Adam 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boshers 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Pannone (Valera), by Adam (Ford). WP_Pannone 2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:06. A_34,108 (53,506).

