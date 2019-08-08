Yankees 12, Blue Jays 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .338 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Urshela 3b 5 3 3 4 0 0 .323 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Maybin lf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .335 Tauchman cf 5 1 2 4 0 1 .297 Romine c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Ford dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .184 Valera 2b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .208 Totals 42 12 15 11 0 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .408 Biggio 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .211 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .279 1-Drury pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Galvis dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .271 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Fisher cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217 McGuire c 4 3 4 1 0 0 .280 Totals 40 6 12 6 2 11

New York 206 002 002—12 15 1 Toronto 000 041 010— 6 12 1

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

E_Maybin (1), Godley (2). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 9. 2B_LeMahieu (25), Maybin 2 (13), Valera (1), Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (1). HR_Urshela (15), off Pannone; Urshela (16), off Pannone; Tauchman (11), off Godley; Fisher (3), off German; Bichette (4), off German; McGuire (2), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (79), Urshela 4 (59), Maybin (23), Tauchman 4 (40), Bichette 3 (7), Gurriel Jr. (47), Fisher (9), McGuire (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Tauchman, Ford); Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Grichuk 3). RISP_New York 6 for 14; Toronto 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Judge 2, Valera, Smoak.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 15-2 5 8 4 3 1 3 90 4.05 Green 1 2 1 1 0 3 21 4.93 Cessa, S, 1-1 3 2 1 1 1 5 43 3.70 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone, L, 2-5 2 1-3 6 7 7 0 1 55 6.83 Godley 3 5 3 3 0 3 54 6.49 Adam 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 32 1.59 Boshers 1 3 2 2 0 1 26 11.25

Inherited runners-scored_Godley 1-1, Adam 1-0. HBP_Pannone (Valera), Adam (Ford). WP_Pannone 2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:06. A_34,108 (53,506).

