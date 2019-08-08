Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 12, Blue Jays 6

August 8, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .338
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Urshela 3b 5 3 3 4 0 0 .323
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Maybin lf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .335
Tauchman cf 5 1 2 4 0 1 .297
Romine c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Ford dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .184
Valera 2b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .208
Totals 42 12 15 11 0 5
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .408
Biggio 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .211
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .279
1-Drury pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Galvis dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .271
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Fisher cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217
McGuire c 4 3 4 1 0 0 .280
Totals 40 6 12 6 2 11
New York 206 002 002—12 15 1
Toronto 000 041 010— 6 12 1

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

E_Maybin (1), Godley (2). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 9. 2B_LeMahieu (25), Maybin 2 (13), Valera (1), Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (1). HR_Urshela (15), off Pannone; Urshela (16), off Pannone; Tauchman (11), off Godley; Fisher (3), off German; Bichette (4), off German; McGuire (2), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (79), Urshela 4 (59), Maybin (23), Tauchman 4 (40), Bichette 3 (7), Gurriel Jr. (47), Fisher (9), McGuire (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Tauchman, Ford); Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Grichuk 3). RISP_New York 6 for 14; Toronto 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Judge 2, Valera, Smoak.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 15-2 5 8 4 3 1 3 90 4.05
Green 1 2 1 1 0 3 21 4.93
Cessa, S, 1-1 3 2 1 1 1 5 43 3.70
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pannone, L, 2-5 2 1-3 6 7 7 0 1 55 6.83
Godley 3 5 3 3 0 3 54 6.49
Adam 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 32 1.59
Boshers 1 3 2 2 0 1 26 11.25

Inherited runners-scored_Godley 1-1, Adam 1-0. HBP_Pannone (Valera), Adam (Ford). WP_Pannone 2.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:06. A_34,108 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot