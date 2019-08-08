Yankees 12, Blue Jays 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.338
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Urshela 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.323
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Maybin lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.335
|Tauchman cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.297
|Romine c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Valera 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|42
|12
|15
|11
|0
|5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.408
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|1-Drury pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Galvis dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Fisher cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|McGuire c
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|6
|2
|11
|New York
|206
|002
|002—12
|15
|1
|Toronto
|000
|041
|010—
|6
|12
|1
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.
E_Maybin (1), Godley (2). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 9. 2B_LeMahieu (25), Maybin 2 (13), Valera (1), Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (1). HR_Urshela (15), off Pannone; Urshela (16), off Pannone; Tauchman (11), off Godley; Fisher (3), off German; Bichette (4), off German; McGuire (2), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (79), Urshela 4 (59), Maybin (23), Tauchman 4 (40), Bichette 3 (7), Gurriel Jr. (47), Fisher (9), McGuire (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Tauchman, Ford); Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Grichuk 3). RISP_New York 6 for 14; Toronto 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Judge 2, Valera, Smoak.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 15-2
|5
|8
|4
|3
|1
|3
|90
|4.05
|Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|4.93
|Cessa, S, 1-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|43
|3.70
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone, L, 2-5
|2
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|0
|1
|55
|6.83
|Godley
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|54
|6.49
|Adam
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|1.59
|Boshers
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|11.25
Inherited runners-scored_Godley 1-1, Adam 1-0. HBP_Pannone (Valera), Adam (Ford). WP_Pannone 2.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:06. A_34,108 (53,506).
