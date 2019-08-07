Listen Live Sports

Yankees 14, Orioles 2

August 7, 2019 10:27 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 1b 4 1 1 1 Alberto lf-3b 3 0 0 0
Ford ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 1 1 1
Judge dh 4 2 1 1 Sntnder dh 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 5 3 3 4 Nunez 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 5 2 2 0 Villar 2b 3 1 1 0
Maybin rf 5 2 4 2 Sverino c 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 5 1 2 1 S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 2 1
Hgshoka c 5 2 2 5 C.Davis 1b 1 0 0 0
Tuchman lf 3 1 0 0 J.Ptrsn ph-lf 3 0 1 0
Valera 2b 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 42 14 15 14 Totals 33 2 6 2
New York 000 425 003—14
Baltimore 000 100 001— 2

E_Eshelman (1), Villar (18). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (26), Gardner 2 (16), S.Wilkerson (14). HR_Urshela 2 (14), Maybin (7), Higashioka 2 (3), Mancini (27). SB_Maybin (7), Tauchman (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Paxton W,7-6 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 7
C.Adams 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Baltimore
Means L,8-7 3 2-3 5 4 4 1 5
M.Castro 1 1-3 2 2 1 1 0
Tay.Scott 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Eshelman 2 2-3 4 3 2 1 1
Hess 1 1 1 1 0 2

Eshelman pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

WP_Paxton 2, M.Castro, Tay.Scott 2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:08. A_16,299 (45,971).

