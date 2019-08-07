Yankees 14, Orioles 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .335 b-Ford ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Judge dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .280 Urshela 3b 5 3 3 4 0 0 .319 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .270 Maybin rf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .327 Gardner cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Higashioka c 5 2 2 5 0 2 .256 Tauchman lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .294 Valera 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Totals 42 14 15 14 4 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto lf-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313 Mancini rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Nunez 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Villar 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .268 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Wilkerson cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .229 Davis 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 a-Peterson ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Martin ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Totals 33 2 6 2 2 8

New York 000 425 003—14 15 0 Baltimore 000 100 001— 2 6 2

a-grounded out for Davis in the 5th. b-grounded out for LeMahieu in the 7th.

E_Villar (18), Eshelman (1). LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (26), Gardner 2 (16), Wilkerson (14). HR_Higashioka (2), off Means; Urshela (13), off Castro; Urshela (14), off Scott; Maybin (7), off Eshelman; Higashioka (3), off Hess; Mancini (27), off Paxton. RBIs_LeMahieu (77), Judge (30), Urshela 4 (55), Maybin 2 (22), Gardner (46), Higashioka 5 (9), Mancini (65), Wilkerson (30). SB_Maybin (7), Tauchman (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (LeMahieu, Higashioka 2); Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Nunez, Martin, Peterson). RISP_New York 6 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gardner, Valera. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Nunez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 7-6 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 7 108 4.40 Adams 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 34 6.61 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 8-7 3 2-3 5 4 4 1 5 80 3.36 Castro 1 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 26 4.94 Scott 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 22 14.29 Eshelman 2 2-3 4 3 2 1 1 49 6.53 Hess 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 7.44

Eshelman pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0, Castro 1-0, Hess 1-1. WP_Paxton 2, Castro, Scott 2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:08. A_16,299 (45,971).

