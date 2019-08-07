Yankees 14, Orioles 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.335
|b-Ford ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Urshela 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.319
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Maybin rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.327
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Higashioka c
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.256
|Tauchman lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Valera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Totals
|42
|14
|15
|14
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Nunez 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Davis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Peterson ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|New York
|000
|425
|003—14
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001—
|2
|6
|2
a-grounded out for Davis in the 5th. b-grounded out for LeMahieu in the 7th.
E_Villar (18), Eshelman (1). LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (26), Gardner 2 (16), Wilkerson (14). HR_Higashioka (2), off Means; Urshela (13), off Castro; Urshela (14), off Scott; Maybin (7), off Eshelman; Higashioka (3), off Hess; Mancini (27), off Paxton. RBIs_LeMahieu (77), Judge (30), Urshela 4 (55), Maybin 2 (22), Gardner (46), Higashioka 5 (9), Mancini (65), Wilkerson (30). SB_Maybin (7), Tauchman (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (LeMahieu, Higashioka 2); Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Nunez, Martin, Peterson). RISP_New York 6 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gardner, Valera. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Nunez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 7-6
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|108
|4.40
|Adams
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|6.61
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 8-7
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|80
|3.36
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|26
|4.94
|Scott
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|22
|14.29
|Eshelman
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|49
|6.53
|Hess
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|7.44
Eshelman pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0, Castro 1-0, Hess 1-1. WP_Paxton 2, Castro, Scott 2.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:08. A_16,299 (45,971).
