Yankees 4, Red Sox 2

August 2, 2019 10:02 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 0
Bgaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Encrnco 1b 2 1 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 2 A.Hicks dh 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 4
Travis 1b 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 2 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 3 0 1 0 Romine c 2 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 26 4 5 4
Boston 200 000 000—2
New York 400 000 00x—4

DP_Boston 3. LOB_Boston 4, New York 4. 2B_LeMahieu (24). HR_Martinez (24), Torres (21). CS_Maybin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
E.Rodriguez L,13-5 6 2-3 5 4 4 6 8
Walden 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Eovaldi 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Paxton W,6-6 6 2 2 2 3 6
Kahnle H,21 1 1 0 0 0 1
Britton H,21 1 0 0 0 0 0
A.Chapman S,28-33 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:41. A_46,932 (47,309).

