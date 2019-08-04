Yankees 7, Red Sox 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Travis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Chavis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Holt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.314
|Valera 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Maybin rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|4
|5
|Boston
|000
|022
|000—4
|7
|0
|New York
|106
|000
|00x—7
|10
|0
a-walked for Chavis in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (14), Maybin 2 (11), Higashioka 2 (4). HR_Vazquez (17), off Happ; Chavis (18), off Happ; Judge (12), off Price; Urshela (12), off Price. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (57), Vazquez (48), Chavis (57), Judge (29), Urshela 2 (51), Maybin (19), Ford (3), Tauchman 2 (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Devers, Chavis); New York 5 (Judge, Ford 2, Higashioka, Tauchman). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Maybin, Ford. GIDP_Betts, Travis.
DP_New York 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Ford), (Gregorius, Torres, Ford).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, L, 7-5
|2
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|2
|3
|75
|4.36
|Hernandez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|2.02
|Weber
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 9-6
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|91
|5.24
|Cessa, H, 3
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|3.74
|Green, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.84
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 2-0, Cessa 1-0. HBP_Happ (Bradley Jr.). WP_Happ.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:18. A_47,267 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.