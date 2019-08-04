Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Red Sox 4

August 4, 2019 11:43 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306
Martinez dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Travis 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .284
Vazquez c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .285
Chavis 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .259
a-Holt ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .314
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .224
Totals 32 4 7 4 3 6
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
LeMahieu 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .335
Judge dh 4 2 1 1 1 0 .283
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .314
Valera 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247
Maybin rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .312
Ford 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .206
Higashioka c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .235
Tauchman lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .283
Totals 34 7 10 7 4 5
Boston 000 022 000—4 7 0
New York 106 000 00x—7 10 0

a-walked for Chavis in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (14), Maybin 2 (11), Higashioka 2 (4). HR_Vazquez (17), off Happ; Chavis (18), off Happ; Judge (12), off Price; Urshela (12), off Price. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (57), Vazquez (48), Chavis (57), Judge (29), Urshela 2 (51), Maybin (19), Ford (3), Tauchman 2 (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Devers, Chavis); New York 5 (Judge, Ford 2, Higashioka, Tauchman). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Maybin, Ford. GIDP_Betts, Travis.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Ford), (Gregorius, Torres, Ford).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, L, 7-5 2 2-3 9 7 7 2 3 75 4.36
Hernandez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 22 2.02
Weber 4 1 0 0 0 2 47 4.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 9-6 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 2 91 5.24
Cessa, H, 3 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 42 3.74
Green, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 2-0, Cessa 1-0. HBP_Happ (Bradley Jr.). WP_Happ.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:18. A_47,267 (47,309).

