Yankees 7, Red Sox 4

August 4, 2019 11:42 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b-3b 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 2 1 1
Mrtinez dh 4 1 2 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0
Travis 1b 3 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 2
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 2 Valera 2b 0 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 3 1 1 1 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0
Chavis 2b 3 1 2 1 Maybin rf 4 1 2 1
Holt ph 0 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 1 1 1
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 4 1 2 0
Tuchman lf 4 0 1 2
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 34 7 10 7
Boston 000 022 000—4
New York 106 000 00x—7

DP_New York 2. LOB_Boston 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (14), Maybin 2 (11), Higashioka 2 (4). HR_C.Vazquez (17), Chavis (18), Judge (12), Urshela (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price L,7-5 2 2-3 9 7 7 2 3
Dar.Hernandez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Weber 4 1 0 0 0 2
New York
J.Happ W,9-6 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 2
Cessa H,3 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
C.Green S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by J.Happ (Bradley Jr.). WP_J.Happ.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:18. A_47,267 (47,309).

