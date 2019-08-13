Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 8, Orioles 3

August 13, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 1b 4 1 1 1
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 1 1 2
Sntnder rf 4 1 1 1 Urshela 3b 5 1 3 1
Nunez 1b 4 1 1 1 G.Sanch dh 4 0 2 1
J.Ptrsn lf 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 5 1 1 0
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 3 1 1 2
S.Wlkrs cf 3 1 1 1 Romine c 4 1 3 0
R.Ruiz 3b 2 0 1 0 Tuchman cf 3 1 2 1
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 37 8 15 8
Baltimore 000 110 001—3
New York 120 410 00x—8

DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 10. 2B_J.Peterson (3), Alberto (15), R.Ruiz (9), Judge (10), Urshela (29), G.Sanchez (10), Gregorius (8), Tauchman (16). HR_Santander (11), Nunez (26), S.Wilkerson (10), LeMahieu (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means L,8-8 3 2-3 8 6 6 2 1
M.Castro 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Shepherd 4 5 1 1 3 2
New York
German W,16-2 7 5 2 2 1 7
Rosa 2 1 1 1 0 2

WP_M.Castro, Shepherd.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.

Advertisement

T_2:38. A_41,284 (47,309).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act