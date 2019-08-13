Listen Live Sports

Yankees 8, Orioles 3

August 13, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .303
Nunez 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237
Peterson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .320
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Wilkerson cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .227
Ruiz 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .247
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .337
Judge rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .267
Urshela 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .336
Sanchez dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .228
Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Maybin lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .312
Romine c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .271
Tauchman cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .299
Totals 37 8 15 8 5 3
Baltimore 000 110 001—3 6 0
New York 120 410 00x—8 15 0

LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 10. 2B_Peterson (3), Alberto (15), Ruiz (9), Judge (10), Urshela (29), Sanchez (10), Gregorius (8), Tauchman (16). HR_Santander (11), off German; Wilkerson (10), off German; Nunez (26), off Rosa; LeMahieu (19), off Means. RBIs_Santander (35), Nunez (66), Wilkerson (32), LeMahieu (81), Judge 2 (32), Urshela (64), Sanchez (60), Maybin 2 (26), Tauchman (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Sisco, Wilkerson); New York 6 (LeMahieu, Judge 2, Torres 2, Gregorius). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; New York 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Tauchman, Romine. GIDP_Villar, Tauchman.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Nunez); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, LeMahieu).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 8-8 3 2-3 8 6 6 2 1 95 3.76
Castro 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 4.89
Shepherd 4 5 1 1 3 2 68 2.25
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 16-2 7 5 2 2 1 7 93 3.96
Rosa 2 1 1 1 0 2 32 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-1. WP_Castro, Shepherd.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:38. A_41,284 (47,309).

