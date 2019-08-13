Yankees 8, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Nunez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.337
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|Sanchez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.312
|Romine c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Tauchman cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Totals
|37
|8
|15
|8
|5
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|001—3
|6
|0
|New York
|120
|410
|00x—8
|15
|0
LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 10. 2B_Peterson (3), Alberto (15), Ruiz (9), Judge (10), Urshela (29), Sanchez (10), Gregorius (8), Tauchman (16). HR_Santander (11), off German; Wilkerson (10), off German; Nunez (26), off Rosa; LeMahieu (19), off Means. RBIs_Santander (35), Nunez (66), Wilkerson (32), LeMahieu (81), Judge 2 (32), Urshela (64), Sanchez (60), Maybin 2 (26), Tauchman (42).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Sisco, Wilkerson); New York 6 (LeMahieu, Judge 2, Torres 2, Gregorius). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; New York 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Tauchman, Romine. GIDP_Villar, Tauchman.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Nunez); New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, LeMahieu).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 8-8
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|95
|3.76
|Castro
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4.89
|Shepherd
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|68
|2.25
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 16-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|93
|3.96
|Rosa
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-1. WP_Castro, Shepherd.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:38. A_41,284 (47,309).
