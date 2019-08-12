Yankees 8, Orioles 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.270
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Peterson lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|5
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.328
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.263
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Torres dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Maybin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.319
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Valera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|8
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|101
|001
|020—5
|7
|0
|New York
|410
|011
|10x—8
|8
|0
LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (19), Urshela (28). HR_Mancini (28), off Paxton; Santander (10), off Paxton; Gregorius (9), off Ynoa; Torres (24), off Ynoa; Urshela (18), off Ynoa; Maybin (8), off Ynoa. RBIs_Mancini (68), Santander (34), Nunez 2 (65), Peterson (11), Urshela 2 (63), Gregorius 4 (35), Torres (63), Maybin (24). SF_Nunez, Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Peterson, Wilkerson 2); New York 1 (Gregorius). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; New York 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Nunez. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Valera, Ford).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 1-7
|6
|7
|7
|7
|1
|3
|95
|5.93
|Kline
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|7.44
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|6.80
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 8-6
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|107
|4.40
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.92
|Cessa
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|3.99
|Britton, H, 24
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.22
|Chapman, S, 32-37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Britton 3-1. WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:50. A_42,843 (47,309).
