Yankees 8, Orioles 5

August 12, 2019 4:09 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .316
Mancini 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .280
Santander rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .310
Nunez dh 3 0 0 2 0 0 .240
Villar 2b 1 0 0 0 3 1 .270
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Peterson lf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .242
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Totals 32 5 7 5 5 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 2 3 1 0 2 0 .258
Urshela 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .328
Gregorius ss 3 1 1 4 0 1 .263
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Torres dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Maybin rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .319
Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Valera 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Totals 31 8 8 8 3 5
Baltimore 101 001 020—5 7 0
New York 410 011 10x—8 8 0

LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (19), Urshela (28). HR_Mancini (28), off Paxton; Santander (10), off Paxton; Gregorius (9), off Ynoa; Torres (24), off Ynoa; Urshela (18), off Ynoa; Maybin (8), off Ynoa. RBIs_Mancini (68), Santander (34), Nunez 2 (65), Peterson (11), Urshela 2 (63), Gregorius 4 (35), Torres (63), Maybin (24). SF_Nunez, Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Peterson, Wilkerson 2); New York 1 (Gregorius). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; New York 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Nunez. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Valera, Ford).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa, L, 1-7 6 7 7 7 1 3 95 5.93
Kline 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 7.44
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 6.80
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 8-6 6 5 3 3 2 7 107 4.40
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.92
Cessa 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 22 3.99
Britton, H, 24 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.22
Chapman, S, 32-37 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 3-1. WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:50. A_42,843 (47,309).

