Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 8, Orioles 5

August 12, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 3b 5 2 2 0 Gardner cf 2 3 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 2 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 2 3 2
Sntnder rf 4 1 3 1 Grgrius ss 3 1 1 4
Nunez dh 3 0 0 2 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
Villar 2b 1 0 0 0 Torres dh 4 1 1 1
Sverino c 4 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 0 0 0
J.Ptrsn lf 3 0 0 1 Maybin rf 3 1 1 1
S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 1 0 Valera 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 31 8 8 8
Baltimore 101 001 020—5
New York 410 011 10x—8

DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (19), Urshela (28). HR_Mancini (28), Santander (10), Urshela (18), Gregorius (9), Torres (24), Maybin (8). SF_Nunez (1), Gregorius (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
G.Ynoa L,1-7 6 7 7 7 1 3
Kline 1 1 1 1 1 2
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Paxton W,8-6 6 5 3 3 2 7
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cessa 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
Britton H,24 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
A.Chapman S,32-37 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mark Carlson.

Advertisement

T_2:50. A_42,843 (47,309).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter