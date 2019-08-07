Listen Live Sports

Yankees 9, Orioles 4

August 7, 2019 12:11 am
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 3b 3 1 2 1 Villar 2b 5 1 2 1
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Mancini rf 5 1 1 1
Grgrius ss 5 1 1 1 Sntnder dh 4 1 2 2
Torres 2b 2 0 0 0 Nunez 1b 4 0 1 0
Valera 2b 3 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 2 0
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0
Maybin dh 4 2 1 1 D.Stwrt lf 1 0 0 0
Ford 1b 5 1 1 0 J.Ptrsn ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Romine c 5 2 3 3 S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 1 0
Tuchman lf 4 1 2 2 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 1 1 0
Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 36 4 11 4
New York 003 201 012—9
Baltimore 002 020 000—4

DP_New York 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Ford (2), Romine 2 (7), Tauchman (14), Mancini (26). 3B_Villar (4). HR_LeMahieu (18), Gregorius (8), Gardner (17), Maybin (6), Romine (6), Tauchman (10), Santander (9). SB_Tauchman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Holder 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Tarpley 2 6 2 2 1 0
Cortes Jr. W,5-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Ottavino S,1-5 2 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Wojciechowski L,2-5 4 6 5 5 3 5
Tay.Scott 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
M.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bleier 2 2 1 1 1 0
Hess 1 2 2 2 0 0

Cortes Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:22. A_17,201 (45,971).

