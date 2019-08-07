Listen Live Sports

Yankees 9, Orioles 4

August 7, 2019 12:11 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .336
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 3 2 .281
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .266
Torres 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Valera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .253
Maybin dh 4 2 1 1 1 0 .310
Ford 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .209
Romine c 5 2 3 3 0 1 .267
Tauchman lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .299
Totals 37 9 11 9 7 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .268
Mancini rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Santander dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .302
Nunez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Severino c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .277
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Stewart lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
a-Peterson ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Wilkerson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Martin ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .193
Totals 36 4 11 4 2 5
New York 003 201 012—9 11 0
Baltimore 002 020 000—4 11 0

a-grounded out for Stewart in the 4th.

LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Ford (2), Romine 2 (7), Tauchman (14), Mancini (26). 3B_Villar (4). HR_Tauchman (10), off Wojciechowski; LeMahieu (18), off Wojciechowski; Gregorius (8), off Wojciechowski; Romine (6), off Scott; Gardner (17), off Hess; Maybin (6), off Hess; Santander (9), off Tarpley. RBIs_LeMahieu (76), Gregorius (31), Gardner (45), Maybin (20), Romine 3 (28), Tauchman 2 (36), Villar (52), Mancini (64), Santander 2 (33). SB_Tauchman (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gregorius, Gardner, Ford, Valera); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Alberto, Wilkerson). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Maybin, Mancini, Peterson. LIDP_Villar. GIDP_Gregorius, Alberto.

DP_New York 2 (Tarpley, Ford), (Gregorius, Valera, Ford); Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Martin), (Martin, Nunez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holder 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 33 6.31
Tarpley 2 6 2 2 1 0 51 8.31
Cortes Jr., W, 5-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 50 4.37
Ottavino, S, 1-5 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 1.41
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, L, 2-5 4 6 5 5 3 5 91 4.89
Scott 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 11.45
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.89
Bleier 2 2 1 1 1 0 18 6.17
Hess 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 7.42

Cortes Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-0, Ottavino 1-0, Castro 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:22. A_17,201 (45,971).

