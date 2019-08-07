Yankees 9, Orioles 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.336
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.281
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Valera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Maybin dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Ford 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Romine c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Tauchman lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.299
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|7
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Severino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Stewart lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-Peterson ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|2
|5
|New York
|003
|201
|012—9
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|020
|000—4
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Stewart in the 4th.
LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Ford (2), Romine 2 (7), Tauchman (14), Mancini (26). 3B_Villar (4). HR_Tauchman (10), off Wojciechowski; LeMahieu (18), off Wojciechowski; Gregorius (8), off Wojciechowski; Romine (6), off Scott; Gardner (17), off Hess; Maybin (6), off Hess; Santander (9), off Tarpley. RBIs_LeMahieu (76), Gregorius (31), Gardner (45), Maybin (20), Romine 3 (28), Tauchman 2 (36), Villar (52), Mancini (64), Santander 2 (33). SB_Tauchman (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gregorius, Gardner, Ford, Valera); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Alberto, Wilkerson). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Maybin, Mancini, Peterson. LIDP_Villar. GIDP_Gregorius, Alberto.
DP_New York 2 (Tarpley, Ford), (Gregorius, Valera, Ford); Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Martin), (Martin, Nunez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holder
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|6.31
|Tarpley
|2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|51
|8.31
|Cortes Jr., W, 5-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|4.37
|Ottavino, S, 1-5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.41
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, L, 2-5
|4
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|91
|4.89
|Scott
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|11.45
|Castro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.89
|Bleier
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|6.17
|Hess
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|7.42
Cortes Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-0, Ottavino 1-0, Castro 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:22. A_17,201 (45,971).
