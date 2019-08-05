Listen Live Sports

Yankees 9, Orioles 6

August 5, 2019 10:45 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 3b 5 0 1 0 Villar ss 5 2 4 2
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Mancini rf 5 0 1 1
Grgrius ss 5 0 1 0 Sntnder lf 5 0 2 0
Torres dh 5 0 0 0 Nunez dh 5 1 1 0
Ford 1b 4 1 1 1 J.Ptrsn 3b 3 1 1 2
Gardner cf 4 3 3 1 Alberto 2b 3 1 2 0
Romine c 4 1 1 1 Sisco c 4 1 1 0
Tuchman lf 4 3 3 3 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 1
Valera 2b 4 1 1 2 S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 12 8 Totals 36 6 12 6
New York 010 032 030—9
Baltimore 001 005 000—6

E_Villar (17), Gregorius (5), Romine (1). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Judge (9), Villar (24), Santander 2 (13), Nunez (20), Alberto (12), Sisco (6). 3B_Valera (1), Villar (3). HR_Ford (2), Gardner (16), Romine (5), Tauchman 2 (9), Villar (15), J.Peterson (1). CS_J.Peterson (1). SF_C.Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka 5 1-3 10 5 5 2 4
Kahnle BS,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Ottavino W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton H,23 1 0 0 0 1 1
A.Chapman S,30-35 1 1 0 0 0 3
Baltimore
G.Ynoa 4 2-3 5 4 3 0 2
Kline 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
Givens 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
P.Fry L,1-4 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Yacabonis 1 1 0 0 1 0

WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:14. A_20,151 (45,971).

