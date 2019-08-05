Listen Live Sports

Yankees 9, Orioles 6

August 5, 2019 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .284
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Torres dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Ford 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Gardner cf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .253
Romine c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .255
Tauchman lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .294
Valera 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286
Totals 38 9 12 8 2 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 5 2 4 2 0 1 .267
Mancini rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .279
Santander lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .299
Nunez dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Peterson 3b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .195
Alberto 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .317
Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .224
Davis 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .183
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Totals 36 6 12 6 3 10
New York 010 032 030—9 12 2
Baltimore 001 005 000—6 12 1

E_Gregorius (5), Romine (1), Villar (17). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Judge (9), Villar (24), Santander 2 (13), Nunez (20), Alberto (12), Sisco (6). 3B_Valera (1), Villar (3). HR_Romine (5), off Ynoa; Gardner (16), off Kline; Tauchman (8), off Kline; Ford (2), off Fry; Tauchman (9), off Fry; Peterson (1), off Tanaka; Villar (15), off Kahnle. RBIs_Ford (4), Gardner (44), Romine (25), Tauchman 3 (34), Valera 2 (3), Villar 2 (51), Mancini (63), Peterson 2 (6), Davis (31). CS_Peterson (1). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres 2); Baltimore 5 (Santander, Nunez 3, Davis). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Baltimore 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Sisco, Mancini. GIDP_Gregorius, Torres, Davis.

DP_New York 1 (Valera, Gregorius, Ford); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Alberto, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 5 1-3 10 5 5 2 4 92 4.93
Kahnle, BS, 3-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.72
Ottavino, W, 5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.47
Britton, H, 23 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.30
Chapman, S, 30-35 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.62
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa 4 2-3 5 4 3 0 2 69 5.57
Kline 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 27 6.37
Givens 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.17
Fry, L, 1-4 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 21 4.40
Yacabonis 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 6.98

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-1, Kline 1-0. WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:14. A_20,151 (45,971).

