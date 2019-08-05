Yankees 9, Orioles 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.284
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Torres dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Gardner cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Tauchman lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.294
|Valera 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|8
|2
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Mancini rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Santander lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Nunez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.195
|Alberto 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.183
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|3
|10
|New York
|010
|032
|030—9
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|001
|005
|000—6
|12
|1
E_Gregorius (5), Romine (1), Villar (17). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Judge (9), Villar (24), Santander 2 (13), Nunez (20), Alberto (12), Sisco (6). 3B_Valera (1), Villar (3). HR_Romine (5), off Ynoa; Gardner (16), off Kline; Tauchman (8), off Kline; Ford (2), off Fry; Tauchman (9), off Fry; Peterson (1), off Tanaka; Villar (15), off Kahnle. RBIs_Ford (4), Gardner (44), Romine (25), Tauchman 3 (34), Valera 2 (3), Villar 2 (51), Mancini (63), Peterson 2 (6), Davis (31). CS_Peterson (1). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres 2); Baltimore 5 (Santander, Nunez 3, Davis). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Baltimore 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gregorius, Sisco, Mancini. GIDP_Gregorius, Torres, Davis.
DP_New York 1 (Valera, Gregorius, Ford); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Alberto, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|5
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|2
|4
|92
|4.93
|Kahnle, BS, 3-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.72
|Ottavino, W, 5-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.47
|Britton, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.30
|Chapman, S, 30-35
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.62
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|69
|5.57
|Kline
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|6.37
|Givens
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.17
|Fry, L, 1-4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|21
|4.40
|Yacabonis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6.98
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-1, Kline 1-0. WP_Tanaka.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:14. A_20,151 (45,971).
