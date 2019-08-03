Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 9, Red Sox 2

August 3, 2019 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Hernandez ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Chavis 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Travis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .295
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .288
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .226
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Totals 32 2 5 2 0 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .338
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Encarnacion dh 4 1 3 2 0 1 .240
Torres ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314
Maybin lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Higashioka c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Valera 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Gardner cf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .247
Totals 37 9 14 9 1 6
Boston 010 010 000—2 5 0
New York 100 701 00x—9 14 0

LOB_Boston 3, New York 7. 2B_Judge (8), Urshela (25). HR_Benintendi (12), off German; Bradley Jr. (12), off German; LeMahieu (16), off Sale; LeMahieu (17), off Sale. RBIs_Benintendi (55), Bradley Jr. (42), LeMahieu 4 (75), Encarnacion 2 (76), Valera (1), Gardner 2 (43). SB_Gardner (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Moreland); New York 3 (Torres 2, Valera). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; New York 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Higashioka, LeMahieu. GIDP_Judge.

Advertisement

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, L, 5-11 3 2-3 9 8 8 0 4 76 4.68
Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.37
Smith 4 4 1 1 1 2 56 4.84
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 14-2 7 5 2 2 0 7 97 3.98
Holder 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 6.28

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-1. HBP_Sale (Judge), Smith (Encarnacion).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:40. A_46,625 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office