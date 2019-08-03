Yankees 9, Red Sox 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Hernandez ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Chavis 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Travis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .295 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .288 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .226 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Totals 32 2 5 2 0 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .338 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Encarnacion dh 4 1 3 2 0 1 .240 Torres ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314 Maybin lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Higashioka c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Valera 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286 Gardner cf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .247 Totals 37 9 14 9 1 6

Boston 010 010 000—2 5 0 New York 100 701 00x—9 14 0

LOB_Boston 3, New York 7. 2B_Judge (8), Urshela (25). HR_Benintendi (12), off German; Bradley Jr. (12), off German; LeMahieu (16), off Sale; LeMahieu (17), off Sale. RBIs_Benintendi (55), Bradley Jr. (42), LeMahieu 4 (75), Encarnacion 2 (76), Valera (1), Gardner 2 (43). SB_Gardner (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Moreland); New York 3 (Torres 2, Valera). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; New York 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Higashioka, LeMahieu. GIDP_Judge.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, L, 5-11 3 2-3 9 8 8 0 4 76 4.68 Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.37 Smith 4 4 1 1 1 2 56 4.84 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 14-2 7 5 2 2 0 7 97 3.98 Holder 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 6.28

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-1. HBP_Sale (Judge), Smith (Encarnacion).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:40. A_46,625 (47,309).

