Yankees 9, Red Sox 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Hernandez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Chavis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Travis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|0
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.338
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Tauchman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Maybin lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Valera 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Gardner cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|1
|6
|Boston
|010
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|701
|00x—9
|14
|0
LOB_Boston 3, New York 7. 2B_Judge (8), Urshela (25). HR_Benintendi (12), off German; Bradley Jr. (12), off German; LeMahieu (16), off Sale; LeMahieu (17), off Sale. RBIs_Benintendi (55), Bradley Jr. (42), LeMahieu 4 (75), Encarnacion 2 (76), Valera (1), Gardner 2 (43). SB_Gardner (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Moreland); New York 3 (Torres 2, Valera). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; New York 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Higashioka, LeMahieu. GIDP_Judge.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Moreland).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, L, 5-11
|3
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|4
|76
|4.68
|Brewer
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.37
|Smith
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|56
|4.84
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 14-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|97
|3.98
|Holder
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|6.28
Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-1. HBP_Sale (Judge), Smith (Encarnacion).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:40. A_46,625 (47,309).
