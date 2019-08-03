Listen Live Sports

Yankees 9, Red Sox 2

August 3, 2019 3:58 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 1b 5 2 3 4
M.Hrnan ss 1 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 0
Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 Tuchman lf 0 0 0 0
Chavis 3b 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 3 2
Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 5 0 0 0
Travis rf 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 Maybin lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 1 Hgshoka c 4 1 1 0
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 Valera 2b 4 1 1 1
Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 2 3 2
Brdly J cf 3 1 1 1
Leon c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 37 9 14 9
Boston 010 010 000—2
New York 100 701 00x—9

DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 3, New York 7. 2B_Judge (8), Urshela (25). HR_Benintendi (12), Bradley Jr. (12), LeMahieu 2 (17). SB_Gardner (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,5-11 3 2-3 9 8 8 0 4
Brewer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Josh A.Smith 4 4 1 1 1 2
New York
German W,14-2 7 5 2 2 0 7
Holder 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Sale (Judge), by Josh A.Smith (Encarnacion).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:40. A_46,625 (47,309).

