Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Yankees OF Brett Gardner restrained from going after umpire

August 9, 2019 8:51 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner had to be restrained from going after home plate umpire Chris Segal following a disputed strike call against Cameron Maybin in the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Blue Jays.

Segal called Maybin out on a third strike that appeared to miss low but was lifted into the strike zone by catcher Danny Jansen. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, bench coach Josh Bard and Gardner protested from the dugout before Segal ejected Gardner during Mike Tauchman’s at-bat.

At first, Boone came out alone to argue with Segal. Initially calm when he left the dugout, Gardner soon lost his temper and had to be restrained by Boone, Tauchman and another umpire. Gardner had doubled and struck out earlier in the game.

Aaron Judge, who was not in the starting lineup, came on to play right field in the bottom of the inning. Maybin moved from right to left with Tauchman going from left to center.

Last month at Yankee Stadium, Gardner became upset with the strike zone in a game against Tampa Bay and used the bat to repeatedly pound the bat rack and the underside of the dugout roof. Boone took off on a profane rant against the umpire after Gardner was called out on strikes,

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

