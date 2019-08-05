Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees set MLB record with 32 HRs at Camden Yards

August 5, 2019 10:26 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have blasted their way into the major league record book with another show of power at Camden Yards.

With five home runs Monday night in a 9-6 win, the Yankees now have hit 32 at the Baltimore Orioles’ home ballpark this year. That’s the most homers hit in a single season by a visiting team in any stadium, breaking the mark of 29 set by the Milwaukee Braves at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field in 1957.

Austin Romine and Brett Gardner connected for New York before Mike Tauchman set the record in the sixth inning with an opposite-field drive to left field off Branden Kline. Tauchman later homered again and Mike Ford also connected.

This was the Yankees’ eighth game in Baltimore this year. They also are set to play Tuesday and Wednesday nights, too.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

