Yankees slugger Aaron Judge 3rd-fastest to hit 100 HRs

August 27, 2019 10:33 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — No. 99 has hit No. 100.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third-fastest player in history to reach 100 home runs, connecting Tuesday night against Seattle.

After DJ LeMahieu singled to open the game, Judge lined the first pitch from Yusei Kikuchi out to center field. The hard drive hit halfway up on the batter’s eye.

Judge reached the 100-homer mark in his 371st game. Only Ryan Howard (325) and Yankees teammate Gary Sanchez (355) got to 100 faster.

It was the 17th home run of the season for Judge, whose No. 99 jersey is a fan favorite.

Judge homered in all three games at Dodger Stadium last weekend.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

