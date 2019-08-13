Yankees, streaking Gardner set for matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (39-80, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (79-41, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (8-7, 3.36 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (15-2, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Brett Gardner is riding a 10-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Baltimore.

The Yankees are 46-16 against AL East opponents. New York has hit 215 home runs this season, second in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 30, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Orioles are 18-37 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with a mark of .341. The Yankees won the last meeting 11-8. Joe Mantiply secured his first victory and Gleyber Torres went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for New York. Ty Blach registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 47 extra base hits and is batting .240. Gio Urshela is 16-for-32 with three doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 57 extra base hits and has 70 RBIs. Jace Peterson is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .284 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .259 batting average, 9.10 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.