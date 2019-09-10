10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO TRUMP, POMPEO BLAME FOR ATTACK ON SAUDI OIL PLANTS

The president, secretary of state and other U.S. officials say Iran carried out the drone strikes that damaged a key petroleum facility. Iran, meanwhile, called the U.S. claims “maximum lies.”

2. MORE THAN 49,000 UAW WORKERS GO ON STRIKE

Advertisement

Contract talks with General Motors stall and workers shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses.

3. WHAT DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS SAY GUN LEGISLATION MUST CONTAIN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warn President Trump that any proposal on gun control must include a House-passed bill to expand background checks — or risk defeat.

4. THAT CBD VAPE MIGHT NOT BE CBD AT ALL

An Associated Press investigation finds a dark side to the booming CBD industry, as some people cash in by substituting dangerous synthetic marijuana for the natural cannabis extract in vapes and edibles such as gummy bears.

5. A VULNERABLE NETANYAHU SEEKS TO HANG ON TO POWER

The shadow of various corruption charges loom over the Israeli prime minister in Tuesday’s historic repeat election.

6. BIDEN VISITS ALABAMA BLACK CHURCH BOMBED BY KKK IN 1963

At the 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the country has not yet “relegated racism and white supremacy to the pages of history.”

7. OIL PRICES SURGE FOLLOWING ATTACK ON SAUDI OIL FACILITY

An attack on a critical Saudi Arabia oil plant pushes crude prices sharply higher, though its longer-term impact depends on how long production is disrupted and what could unfold following the drone strike.

8. NYC POLICE: RIC OCASEK FOUND DEAD IN APARTMENT

Officers responding to a 911 call found the famed “Cars” frontman dead. There were no signs of foul play, police said. He was 75.

9. ‘IT’ FIGHTS OFF ‘HUSTLERS’ AT BOX OFFICE

The Pennywise sequel brings in $40.7 million at the weekend box office, to defeat Jennifer Lopez and a group of scheming strippers that netted $33.3 million.

10. CAL, ARIZONA STATE MOVE INTO AP COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Clemson remains No. 1, followed by Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.