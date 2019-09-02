Listen Live Sports

2 businessmen join ownership group of Los Angeles Dodgers

September 19, 2019 8:48 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ ownership group is expanding with the addition of two businessmen described as lifelong fans of the team.

Chairman and owner Mark Walter on Thursday announced Robert L. Plummer and Alan Smolinisky have joined the group.

Plummer is chairman and CEO of R.P. Lumber Co., a retail home center and building materials supplier with locations in Illinois and Missouri. One of his favorite real estate developments is Ebbets Field, a subdivision in Edwardsville, Illinois, with streets named after Dodgers players and managers.

Plummer, who serves as chairman of The Bank of Edwardsville, says he’s been a Dodgers fan since his Little League days.

Smolinisky is a principal at Conquest Housing, a private investment company that operates in real estate and publicly traded securities. He owns the Palisadian-Post, a newspaper serving the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles where he lives.

They join an ownership group that includes Magic Johnson, Hollywood executive Peter Guber, Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss, Todd Boehly and Robert Patton Jr.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

