49ers-Bengals Stats

September 15, 2019 4:25 pm
 
San Francisco 14 10 10 7—41
Cincinnati 7 3 0 7—17
First Quarter

SF_Goodwin 38 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:21.

Cin_Eifert 1 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:43.

SF_Mostert 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 2:36.

Second Quarter

SF_J.Wilson 2 run (Gould kick), 10:09.

Cin_FG Bullock 37, 6:57.

SF_FG Gould 33, :02.

Third Quarter

SF_Samuel 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:10.

SF_FG Gould 38, 4:34.

Fourth Quarter

SF_J.Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), 14:56.

Cin_Ross 66 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :45.

A_50,666.

___

SF Cin
First downs 27 14
Total Net Yards 572 316
Rushes-yards 42-259 19-25
Passing 313 291
Punt Returns 2-4 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-13 5-114
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-19
Comp-Att-Int 18-26-1 26-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-20
Punts 2-37.5 5-45.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-75 7-60
Time of Possession 32:19 27:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 12-121, Mostert 13-83, J.Wilson 10-34, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 2-7, Juszczyk 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 11-17, Bernard 6-6, Dalton 2-2.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-1-297, Pettis 1-1-0-16. Cincinnati, Dalton 26-42-1-311.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-87, Goodwin 3-77, Mostert 3-68, Kittle 3-54, Breida 1-11, James 1-7, Juszczyk 1-5, Bourne 1-4. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-122, Ross 4-112, Mixon 3-10, Eifert 3-9, Sample 2-25, Erickson 1-14, Bernard 1-7, Tate 1-6, Willis 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 39. Cincinnati, Bullock 52.

