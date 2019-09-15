49ers-Bengals Stats

|San Francisco
|14
|10
|10
|7—41
|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|0
|7—17
|First Quarter
SF_Goodwin 38 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:21.
Cin_Eifert 1 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:43.
SF_Mostert 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 2:36.
SF_J.Wilson 2 run (Gould kick), 10:09.
Cin_FG Bullock 37, 6:57.
SF_FG Gould 33, :02.
SF_Samuel 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:10.
SF_FG Gould 38, 4:34.
SF_J.Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), 14:56.
Cin_Ross 66 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :45.
A_50,666.
___
|SF
|Cin
|First downs
|27
|14
|Total Net Yards
|572
|316
|Rushes-yards
|42-259
|19-25
|Passing
|313
|291
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|5-114
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-1
|26-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-20
|Punts
|2-37.5
|5-45.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-75
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|32:19
|27:41
___
RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 12-121, Mostert 13-83, J.Wilson 10-34, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 2-7, Juszczyk 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 11-17, Bernard 6-6, Dalton 2-2.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-1-297, Pettis 1-1-0-16. Cincinnati, Dalton 26-42-1-311.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-87, Goodwin 3-77, Mostert 3-68, Kittle 3-54, Breida 1-11, James 1-7, Juszczyk 1-5, Bourne 1-4. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-122, Ross 4-112, Mixon 3-10, Eifert 3-9, Sample 2-25, Erickson 1-14, Bernard 1-7, Tate 1-6, Willis 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 39. Cincinnati, Bullock 52.
