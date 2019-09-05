Listen Live Sports

49ers-Buccaneers Capsule

September 5, 2019 4:01 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (4-12) at TAMPA BAY (5-11)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 5-11, Tampa Bay 7-7-2

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 17-7

LAST MEETING — Buccaneers beat 49ers 27-9, Nov. 25, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 24, Buccaneers No. 29

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (13), PASS (14).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (11).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (1).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (24), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — San Francisco has dominated all-time series, winning 17 of 23 regular-season meetings. Tampa Bay won only playoff matchup during its 2002 Super Bowl run and also took past two regular-season meetings (2016, 2018). .. Niners lost both season openers under coach Kyle Shanahan after winning previous six. … Niners ranked fourth in NFL last season with 6.61 yards per play on first down. … San Francisco’s George Kittle set record for most yards receiving by tight end with 1,377 last season, including 870 after catch. … 49ers set records for futility last season with seven takeaways, two INTs. … San Francisco DE Dee Ford had career-high 13 sacks last season for Kansas City, led NFL with seven forced fumbles and led all edge rushers with 84 total QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. … K Robbie Gould has made 72 of 75 FGs (96 in two seasons with 49ers, most accurate in NFL in that span. … San Francisco went 0-8 on road in 2018. … Bruce Arians debuts as Tampa Bay coach after one year in retirement. Went 58-33-1 in five seasons with Cardinals (2013-2017), plus 12-game stint as Colts interim coach (2012). … Bucs WR Mike Evans had franchise-record 1,524 receiving yards in 2018, joining Randy Moss and A.J. Green as only players in NFL history with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin career. … Bucs’ Cameron Brate, Kansas City’s Travis Kelcie, Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz only TEs with 20-plus TD catches over last three seasons. … Bucs led league in passing yardage, ranked third in total offense last season. … QB Jameis Winston entering final year of contract signed as No. 1 overall pick in 2015 draft, earning $20.9 million. … Bucs have not made playoffs since 2007, second-longest drought in NFL behind Cleveland (2002). … Bucs debut for DT Ndamukong Suh, who has 58 career sacks. … Fantasy tip: Coming off season he had year ago, Kittle is must start. Evans, meanwhile, has 212 receiving yards and two TDs in two career games vs. 49ers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

