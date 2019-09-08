Listen Live Sports

49ers-Buccaneers Stats

September 8, 2019 7:45 pm
 
San Francisco 3 3 14 11—31
Tampa Bay 0 7 7 3—17
First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 29, 11:08.

Second Quarter

TB_Hargreaves 15 interception return (Gay kick), 8:41.

SF_FG Gould 36, 2:55.

Third Quarter

SF_James 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:31.

SF_Sherman 31 interception return (Gould kick), 11:44.

TB_Godwin 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 5:43.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Gay 31, 4:47.

SF_FG Gould 47, 2:17.

SF_Witherspoon 25 interception return (Samuel pass from Garoppolo), 2:01.

A_55,976.

SF TB
First downs 17 21
Total Net Yards 256 295
Rushes-yards 32-98 26-121
Passing 158 174
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-60
Interceptions Ret. 3-57 1-15
Comp-Att-Int 18-27-1 20-36-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-20
Punts 2-45.5 2-21.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 11-87 8-87
Time of Possession 30:04 29:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 9-40, Breida 15-37, Coleman 6-23, Garoppolo 2-(minus 2). Tampa Bay, R.Jones 13-75, Barber 8-33, Winston 5-13.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-27-1-166. Tampa Bay, Winston 20-36-3-194.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 8-54, Samuel 3-17, Coleman 2-33, James 1-39, Bourne 1-9, Pettis 1-7, Goodwin 1-7, Mostert 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 4-33, Howard 4-32, Godwin 3-53, M.Evans 2-28, Barber 2-12, Perriman 2-10, Brate 2-8, R.Jones 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 57.

