Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

49ers promote RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from practice squad

September 14, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad following an injury to Tevin Coleman.

The Niners also waived tight end Kaden Smith on Saturday to make room on the roster for Wilson.

Coleman sprained his ankle in the season opener at Tampa Bay. That left San Francisco with only two healthy halfbacks in Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert heading into Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.

Wilson played in six games last season. He ran 66 times for 266 yards and added 12 receptions for 98 yards.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII