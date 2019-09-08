Listen Live Sports

8 countries stay in FIFA race to host 2023 Women’s World Cup

September 3, 2019 8:59 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — Eight countries have stayed in the bidding contest to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with Belgium and Bolivia dropping out.

FIFA says it has sent “the updated bidding and hosting documents” to the eight member federations. They must file detailed bid plans for the first 32-team tournament by Dec. 13.

The eight are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea.

The Korean bid could yet be a joint project with North Korea.

FIFA says all candidates will be inspected in January and February ahead of a FIFA Council vote expected in May.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

