Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Accident mars closing-day Del Mar Futurity

September 2, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — An accident involving 1-2 favorite Eight Rings and another horse shortly after the start marred the $300,000 Del Mar Futurity on closing day at the seaside track north of San Diego.

Eight Rings, ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, veered in sharply and bumped Storm the Court, with Flavien Prat aboard, in the first eighth of a mile Monday. Both jockeys were unseated and their mounts ran off in pursuit of the field.

Van Dyke was taken to a hospital for a preliminary exam, while Prat was unhurt. Both horses were examined by veterinarians and were deemed to be unhurt.

Nucky, a 35-1 longshot, won the Grade 1 race by 2¾ lengths after surviving an inquiry. Ridden by Norberto Arroyo Jr., Nucky ran seven furlongs in 1:25.52 and paid $72 to win.

Advertisement

Richard Baltas, who trained fourth-place Ginobili, lodged an objection against Nucky, alleging interference in the upper stretch. However, the stewards disallowed the claim after a video review.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wrecking Crew was second and Defense Wins was another half-length back in third.

The victory, worth $180,000, increased Nucky’s career earnings to $217,750, with two wins in five starts for trainer Peter Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations