Aces-Dream, Box

September 5, 2019 9:38 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (74)

Cambage 7-10 1-3 15, J.Young 3-7 3-4 9, McBride 4-11 0-0 8, T.Young 3-6 0-0 6, Wilson 6-16 7-8 19, Colson 0-2 3-4 3, Hamby 3-8 1-3 7, Park 0-1 0-0 0, Plum 3-11 0-1 7, Prince 0-2 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-75 15-23 74.

ATLANTA (78)

Bentley 4-10 2-2 11, Billings 1-9 1-2 3, Montgomery 4-11 3-4 14, Sykes 6-11 0-2 15, Williams 7-14 6-8 20, Cazorla 0-6 0-0 0, Coates 0-3 1-2 1, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Gulich 6-8 0-1 14. Totals 28-72 13-21 78.

Las Vegas 25 17 15 17—74
Atlanta 20 17 18 23—78

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 1-15 (Plum 1-2, J.Young 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Rodgers 0-1, T.Young 0-1, Prince 0-2, Colson 0-2, McBride 0-5), Atlanta 9-22 (Sykes 3-5, Montgomery 3-8, Gulich 2-2, Bentley 1-3, Cazorla 0-4). Fouled Out_Gulich. Rebounds_Las Vegas 35 (Wilson 8), Atlanta 47 (Billings 14). Assists_Las Vegas 21 (J.Young 9), Atlanta 19 (Bentley 8). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 19, Atlanta 19. Technicals_Atlanta coach Nicki Collen. A_4,023 (18,118).

