Aces-Mercury, Box

LAS VEGAS (98)

Cambage 9-14 3-5 21, J.Young 4-7 0-0 9, McBride 3-9 2-2 9, T.Young 2-8 2-2 6, Wilson 6-6 8-8 20, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 5-10 2-3 12, Park 1-2 0-0 2, Plum 4-13 2-2 10, Prince 1-2 0-0 3, Rodgers 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 37-74 19-22 98.

PHOENIX (89)

B.Turner 2-4 0-0 4, Bonner 3-11 8-8 14, Griner 10-15 4-5 24, January 5-8 2-2 14, Mitchell 3-8 3-5 10, Carson 1-3 3-4 6, Cunningham 1-1 1-2 3, Little 1-3 2-2 4, Lyttle 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Turner 3-5 4-4 10. Totals 29-59 27-32 89.

Las Vegas 25 27 24 22—98 Phoenix 27 21 27 14—89

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-13 (Rodgers 2-2, J.Young 1-1, Prince 1-2, McBride 1-3, Hamby 0-2, Plum 0-3), Phoenix 4-21 (January 2-4, Carson 1-3, Mitchell 1-6, Little 0-1, Y.Turner 0-2, Bonner 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 36 (Cambage 9), Phoenix 26 (Bonner 8). Assists_Las Vegas 21 (McBride, T.Young 4), Phoenix 16 (Griner, Y.Turner, January 3). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 28, Phoenix 25. A_13,135 (18,422).

