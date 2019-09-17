Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Aces-Mystics, Box

September 17, 2019 10:33 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (95)

Cambage 8-15 3-4 19, J.Young 1-6 2-2 4, McBride 6-10 4-4 19, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 8-15 7-8 23, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 4-8 0-2 9, Park 1-3 0-0 2, Plum 6-10 2-2 16, Prince 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-2 0-0 3, Swords 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 18-22 95.

WASHINGTON (97)

Atkins 2-9 4-4 9, Cloud 4-8 1-1 12, Delle Donne 10-22 3-3 24, Meesseman 12-18 1-1 27, Sanders 4-12 1-1 9, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Powers 1-4 0-0 3, Toliver 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 38-85 10-10 97.

Las Vegas 27 30 16 22—95
Washington 30 20 26 21—97

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-13 (McBride 3-5, Plum 2-3, Rodgers 1-2, Hamby 1-3), Washington 11-28 (Cloud 3-5, Meesseman 2-4, Toliver 2-5, Powers 1-3, Hawkins 1-3, Atkins 1-4, Delle Donne 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 42 (Cambage 12), Washington 30 (Meesseman 10). Assists_Las Vegas 24 (Plum 9), Washington 22 (Delle Donne 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 11, Washington 18. Technicals_Las Vegas coach Aces (Defensive three second). A_3,968 (4,200).

