Aces-Mystics, Box

LAS VEGAS (91)

Cambage 7-11 9-9 23, J.Young 4-5 2-2 13, McBride 3-6 2-2 9, Plum 9-15 1-1 19, Wilson 3-12 2-2 8, Colson 1-1 1-2 3, Hamby 3-10 0-1 6, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-2 0-0 0, T.Young 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 35-71 17-19 91.

WASHINGTON (103)

Atkins 1-3 2-2 4, Cloud 7-13 4-4 18, Delle Donne 5-15 4-5 14, Meesseman 11-19 3-3 30, Sanders 7-10 3-3 17, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 3-5 3-3 10, Toliver 4-8 0-0 10, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-73 19-20 103.

Las Vegas 26 23 26 16— 91 Washington 30 20 37 16—103

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-10 (J.Young 3-3, McBride 1-1, T.Young 0-1, Rodgers 0-1, Hamby 0-2, Plum 0-2), Washington 8-20 (Meesseman 5-7, Toliver 2-5, Powers 1-2, Atkins 0-1, Cloud 0-2, Delle Donne 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 35 (Cambage 10), Washington 28 (Delle Donne 10). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Plum 10), Washington 24 (Cloud 11). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 18, Washington 18. Technicals_Cambage. A_4,200 (4,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.