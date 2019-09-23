Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Agholor invites hero who criticized him to a game

September 23, 2019 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has invited a man who rescued children from a burning house to be his guest at a game after the former firefighter criticized Agholor’s catching skills during a television interview.

Hakim Laws said he was walking in the area of a house fire when he jumped into action. According to Laws, he waited outside while another man entered the building to help.

“My man just started throwing babies out. … And we were catching them, unlike Agholor,” Laws said.

Agholor dropped what would have been a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass in Philadelphia’s loss at Atlanta in Week 2. He had a few more drops in a 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Advertisement

The video of Laws’ interview was the talk of Philly on Monday and had been viewed several million times.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Thank you for being a hero in the community,” Agholor wrote on Twitter. “Would like to invite you and your family to the next home game.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet