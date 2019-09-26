Listen Live Sports

AL Central Division Champions

September 26, 2019
 
2019 — Minnesota Twins

2018 — Cleveland Indians

2017 — Cleveland Indians

2016 — Cleveland Indians

2015 — Kansas City Royals

2014 — Detroit Tigers

2013 — Detroit Tigers

2012 — Detroit Tigers

2011 — Detroit Tigers

2010 — Minnesota Twins

2009 — Minnesota Twins

2008 — Chicago White Sox

2007 — Cleveland Indians

2006 — Minnesota Twins

2005 — Chicago White Sox

2004 — Minnesota Twins

2003 — Minnesota Twins

2002 — Minnesota Twins

2001 — Cleveland Indians

2000 — Chicago White Sox

1999 — Cleveland Indians

1998 — Cleveland Indians

1997 — Cleveland Indians

1996 — Cleveland Indians

1995 — Cleveland Indians

1994 — Strike

