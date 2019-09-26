AL Central Division Champions

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2019 — Minnesota Twins
2018 — Cleveland Indians
2017 — Cleveland Indians
2016 — Cleveland Indians
2015 — Kansas City Royals
2014 — Detroit Tigers
2013 — Detroit Tigers
2012 — Detroit Tigers
2011 — Detroit Tigers
2010 — Minnesota Twins
2009 — Minnesota Twins
2008 — Chicago White Sox
2007 — Cleveland Indians
2006 — Minnesota Twins
2005 — Chicago White Sox
2004 — Minnesota Twins
2003 — Minnesota Twins
2002 — Minnesota Twins
2001 — Cleveland Indians
2000 — Chicago White Sox
1999 — Cleveland Indians
1998 — Cleveland Indians
1997 — Cleveland Indians
1996 — Cleveland Indians
1995 — Cleveland Indians
1994 — Strike
